Indian shares end higher led by financials
May 12, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Indian shares end higher led by financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, led by lenders such as ICICI Bank, after the country’s upper house of parliament passed a new bankruptcy code to address corporate debts and improve the ease of doing business.

The broader NSE index closed 0.66 percent higher at 7,900.40, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.75 percent at 25,790.22.

ICICI Bank surged 3.5 percent.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
