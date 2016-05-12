FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vecima reports Q3 share $0.27
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vecima reports Q3 share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Vecima Networks Inc

* Vecima reports Q3 fiscal 2016 results

* Qtrly revenue C$31.8 million versus C$23.2 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Qtrly earnings per Vecima Networks Inc

* Sees Fiscal 2016 sales in higher-end of range of $100.0 million to $108.0 million

* Sees Fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA in range of $32.0 million and $37.0 million

* For Fiscal 2016, now expects both sales and adjusted ebitda, to be in top end of previously guided ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
