BRIEF-Novacyt FY EBITDA loss widens to 2.9 million euros

May 12 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA :

* FY EBITDA loss 2.9 million euros ($3.30 million) versus loss of 1.6 million euros a year ago

* FY total net loss 13.9 million euros versus loss of 3.9 million euros year ago

* Cash balance of 1.7 million euros at year-end

* 2016 started well with a turnover from Novaprep still showing strong growth, up 33 pct compared to the same period the previous year

* Targets growth in consolidated turnover of around 30 pct for 2016

* Sees a significant improvement in gross margin to 55 pct or more in 2016

* Sees a significant improvement in EBITDA, to find balance at end of 2016