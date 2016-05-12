FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Kingfisher: Bunnings stands in way of recovery
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BUZZ-Kingfisher: Bunnings stands in way of recovery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** B&Q should be fearful of Bunnings, the hugely successful Australian hardware retailer which recently bought troubled UK chain Homebase, says Smith & Williamson fund manager Mark Swain, who started shorting B&Q’s owner Kingfisher two days ago

** B&Q struggled in past years (poorly run, weak product sourcing/buying, per Swain); PM confident Kingfisher CEO Véronique Laury (joined Dec 2014) will fix B&Q, but Bunnings’ shake-up of Homebase will make Kingfisher’s recovery harder

** Since buying Homebase-owner Home Retail Group for £340 mln in January, Bunnings (owned by Wesfarmers), by far and away Australia’s market leader, has got rid of Homebase’s entire management team and committed huge investment (£500 mln)

** Kingfisher - which has gained in the UK from weaker rivals, with Homebase in the past having been a poor competitor too - has seen its share price rally (c16% since late January low) in anticipation of Laury’s B&Q efficiency ‘easy wins’

** But Bunnings will make things harder; Morgan Stanley retail analyst Thomas Kierath rates them as, possibly, Australia’s best retailer (15 years’ uninterrupted sales and profit growth); MS repeated “underweight” Kingfisher last week (RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.