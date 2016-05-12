BRIEF-Australis Seafoods suffers production disruptions due to red tide

May 12 (Reuters) - Australis Seafoods SA :

* Said on Wednesday has experienced production disruption due to red tide phenomenon

* Says was unable to transport certain products to and from various production stages

* Says was unable to process biomass worth around $2 million and had to hold up sale of fresh salmon worth around $3 million

* Says has verified fixed costs related to halted production by $300,000

* Says there is a risk of loosing around 0.6 million smolts worth around $1 million due to blocked transport routes

Source text: bit.ly/23Kt5xk

