May 12 (Reuters) - Novabase SGPS SA :

* Q1 net profit 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) versus 1.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 turnover 47.1 million euros versus 54.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 4.2 million euros versus 4.0 million euros year ago

* Says is committed to achieve goals set for 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1UW0V2j

