BRIEF-Genesis Land Development Q1 shr $0.05

May 12 (Reuters) - Genesis Land Development Corp :

* Qtrly total revenues $32.4 million versus $15.8 million

* Genesis reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 net earnings per share $0.05

* Says reviewing and restructuring its business to deal with continuing challenging economic environment

* New homes orders were 28 during Q1 2016 compared to 19 in Q1 2015

* Q1 2016 closing order book of 49 firm home sales contracts compared to 124 at close of Q1 2015

