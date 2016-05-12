FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genesis Land Development Q1 shr $0.05
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genesis Land Development Q1 shr $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Genesis Land Development Corp :

* Qtrly total revenues $32.4 million versus $15.8 million

* Genesis reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 net earnings per share $0.05

* Says reviewing and restructuring its business to deal with continuing challenging economic environment

* New homes orders were 28 during Q1 2016 compared to 19 in Q1 2015

* Q1 2016 closing order book of 49 firm home sales contracts compared to 124 at close of Q1 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

