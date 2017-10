May 12 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp :

* Qtrly total revenues $136.8 million versus $1.5 million

* Base and precious metals production targeted for 2016 from Red Chris mine is 90-100 mln pounds copper and 60-70 thousand ounces gold

* Qtrly diluted income per share $0.22

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)