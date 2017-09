May 12 (Reuters) - Timmins Gold Corp

* Produced and sold, 25,120 and 24,667 ounces of gold in Q1 compared to 24,155 and 24,155 ounces of gold during Q1 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03