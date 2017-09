May 13 (Reuters) - Eurocash SA :

* Eurocash, Poland’s largest wholesale chain, reported Q1 net profit of 1.2 million zlotys ($309,254) versus 1.8 million zlotys seen in Reuters poll

* Q1 revenue was 4.76 billion zlotys versus 4.87 billion zlotys seen in Reuters poll

