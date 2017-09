May 13(Reuters) - Exprivia SpA :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 production revenues of 32.5 million euros versus 34.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit of 38,231 euros versus 273,555 euros year ago

* Q1 loss for the period of 273,518 euros vs. loss of 271,320 euros year ago

