BRIEF-Montepio Q1 net loss 19.8 mln euros, CET1 up at 10.4 pct
May 13, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Montepio Q1 net loss 19.8 mln euros, CET1 up at 10.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Montepio Geral :

* Announced on Thursday Q1 net loss of 19.8 million euros ($22.5 million), versus profit of 9.8 million euros a year ago, undermined by the costs with the operational reorganisation programme of 9.2 million euros

* Q1 net interest income 60.6 million euros versus 62.6 million euros year ago

* CET 1 ratio at end of March at 10.4 percent versus 8.57 pct at end of March 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1VVnvZU

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8818 euros Gdynia Newsroom

