BRIEF-OTP Bank Deputy CEO sees benign operating environment
May 13, 2016 / 7:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-OTP Bank Deputy CEO sees benign operating environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt

* Benign operating environment to continue - Deputy CEO

* Benign risk environment allows lower risk provisioning, higher profits - Deputy CEO

* Tight margins expected to be the norm amid low interest rate environment around the region, employing other revenue streams - Deputy CEO

* Expects GDP growth in core Hungarian market at around 2 pct as EU funding ebbs in 2016

* Growth in Hungary to return to 3 pct range in later years as funds kick in from next EU budget period

* Corporate loan book up 3 pct Q/Q, up 6 pct Q/Q in Hungary, mkt share reaches 14.5 pct, close to No. 1 position - Deputy CEO First-quarter earnings report: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

