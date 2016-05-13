CORRECTED-BRIEF-CLX Communications buys Mblox via rights issue and bank financing

(Corrects currency in purchase price to USD.)

May 13 (Reuters) - CLX Communications Publ AB :

* Acquires Mblox, announces a fully committed rights issue

* Purchase price of $117 million is enterprise value on a debt free basis

* Acquisition (including some transaction and integration costs) is financed through fully underwritten rights issue of about 620 million Swedish crowns and bank financing of about 400 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1Ta9xNX Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2018 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)