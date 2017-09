May 13 (Reuters) - Biosearch SA :

* Q1 EBITDA up 77.4 percent year on year at 653,000 euros ($740,894)

* Q1 loss before tax 160,000 euros

* Q1 revenue up 23.8 percent at 5.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

