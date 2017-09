May 13 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* FY 2015 EBIT of 129.0 million euros ($146.39 million), higher than that of prior year (2014|15: 121.7 million euros).

* FY group revenue of 2,477.6 million euros remained comparable with prior period (2014|15: 2,493.5 million euros)

* Will propose a dividend payment of 4.00 euros per share (2014|15: 3.60 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)