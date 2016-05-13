FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank says Q1 profit rises 28.6 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Georgia's TBC Bank says Q1 profit rises 28.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - TBC Bank says:

* Profit for the first quarter 2016 up 28.6 pct y-o-y to 58.7 million lari ($27 million), delivering ROAE of 19.3 percent and ROAA of 3.5 percent;

* Total operating income in Q1 2016 up 8.2 percent y-o-y to 145.1 million lari;

* Cost to income ratio stood to 44.3 percent, compared to 39.2 percent in Q1 2015 and 49.3 percent in Q4 2015;

* Net interest margin at 7.7 pct in Q1 2016, compared to 8.0 pct in Q1 2015 and 7.4 percent in Q4 2015;

* Total assets reached 6,654.4 million lari as of March 31, 2016, up 10.9 percent y-o-y;

* Gross loans and advances to customers increased to 4,493.7 million lari as of March 31, 2016, up 7 percent y-o-y;

* Total customer deposits stood at 3,931.6 million lari as of March 31, 2016, up 5.6 percent y-o-y;

* NPLs stood at 4.8 percent, up 0.9 percentage points y-o-y and broadly stable q-o-q.$1 = 2.21 lari) (Reporting by Margarita Antidze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.