(Corrects Q1 net profit to EUR 0.1 mln from EUR 0.3 mln and net financial position to EUR 305 mln from EUR 305.2 mln. Company corrects its own statement.)

May 13 (Reuters) - Space2 SpA :

* Q1 net profit 0.1 million euros ($112,870.00)

* Net financial position at March 31 of 305 million euros