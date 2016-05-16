BRIEF-Lauritz.com signs partnering agreement in Hamburg

May 16 (Reuters) - Lauritz.com A/S IPO-LAUR.CO:
* Said on Sunday had signed a 5-year Partnering Agreement for operation of the Lauritz.com auction house in Hamburg as from July 1
* Said employees assigned to branch in Hamburg will continue under new partner
* Said overall, deal would have positive effect on EBITDA in 2016 of about 2.5 million Danish crowns ($380,000)
* Said maintains expectations for 2016 of expected growth in EBITDA of 20-40 percent compared to 2015
