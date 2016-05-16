FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lauritz.com signs partnering agreement in Hamburg
May 16, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lauritz.com signs partnering agreement in Hamburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Lauritz.com A/S IPO-LAUR.CO:

* Said on Sunday had signed a 5-year Partnering Agreement for operation of the Lauritz.com auction house in Hamburg as from July 1

* Said employees assigned to branch in Hamburg will continue under new partner

* Said overall, deal would have positive effect on EBITDA in 2016 of about 2.5 million Danish crowns ($380,000)

* Said maintains expectations for 2016 of expected growth in EBITDA of 20-40 percent compared to 2015

$1 = 6.5760 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

