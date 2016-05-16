FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Turbon Q1 sales down at 25.9 million euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
May 16, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Turbon Q1 sales down at 25.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Turbon AG :

* Said on Friday sales in Q1 were 25.9 million euros ($29.29 million), 3.1 million euros lower than in the same period of the previous year

* EBIT in the first quarter was 1.7 million Euro (previous year 1.9 million euros)

* Consolidated net income in the first quarter 2016 was 1.1 million euros vs 1.2 million in the previous year

* Group sales for the full year 2016 are now seen at 106 million euros. Result from ordinary activities for the full year 2016, is expected at 7.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8843 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.