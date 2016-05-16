BRIEF-Turbon Q1 sales down at 25.9 million euros

May 16 (Reuters) - Turbon AG :

* Said on Friday sales in Q1 were 25.9 million euros ($29.29 million), 3.1 million euros lower than in the same period of the previous year

* EBIT in the first quarter was 1.7 million Euro (previous year 1.9 million euros)

* Consolidated net income in the first quarter 2016 was 1.1 million euros vs 1.2 million in the previous year

* Group sales for the full year 2016 are now seen at 106 million euros. Result from ordinary activities for the full year 2016, is expected at 7.0 million euros

