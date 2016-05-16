BRIEF-Braas Monier says 40 North to acquire 29 pct of Braas Monier shares

May 16 (Reuters) - Braas Monier Building Group S.A. :

* Said on Saturday 40 North Management LLC via an investment vehicle of 40 North would acquire a participation of c. 29.1 pct of the shares in Braas Monier Building Group S.A.

* The transaction is targeted to close in the summer of 2016

* In the context of the acquisition, Fabrice Nottin and Winston Ginsberg will step down as members of the Board of Directors of Braas Monier and David J. Millstone, David S. Winter and Kathleen G. Reiland will become members of the Board of Directors by way of cooptation

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: