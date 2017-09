May 16 (Reuters) - Orzel SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 754,509 zlotys ($195,292) versus 762,303 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss was 87,440 zlotys versus a loss of 268,801 zlotys a year ago

Source text bit.ly/1TgrqL4

