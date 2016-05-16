FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Temasek Holdings cuts share stake in Monsanto by 28.5 pct
#Funds News
May 16, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Temasek Holdings cuts share stake in Monsanto by 28.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd:

* Temasek Holdings cuts share stake in Monsanto Co by 28.5 percent to 360,400 shares - SEC filing

* Takes stake of 669,484 shares in Fidelity National Information Services Inc - SEC filing

* Takes Sponsored ADR stake in Beigene Ltd - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TguNln Source text for quarted ended Dec. 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1TguI11

