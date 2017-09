May 16 (Reuters) - Net Holding AS :

* Its Crotia-based unit Merit Casino reaches final agreement with Libertas Rixos d.o.o. for casino management in Dubrovnik, Crotia

* Company signed a preliminary agreement with Libertas Rixos d.o.o. for casino management in Rixos Dubrovnik on Feb. 2

