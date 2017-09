May 16 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare CEO Pier Francesco Saviotti says:

* expects to close in 10-15 days the sale of 155 million euro pool of unsecured non-performing loans (NPLs)

* due diligence on 418 million euro package of secured (NPLs) to start after that, sale expected to close by mid-September Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)