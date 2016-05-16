BRIEF-Greenlight Capital ups stake in Yahoo, cuts stake in Time Warner

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Greenlight Capital Dissolves Class A Share Stake In Fifth Street Asset Management - SEC filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc Raises Share Stake In Yahoo Inc To 4.4 Million Shares From 2 Million Shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Baxter Intl Inc To 1.2 Million Shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc Cuts Share Stake In Time Warner Inc By 10.2 Percent To 5.8 Million Shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Macys Inc By 4.7 Percent To 7.1 Million Shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc Takes Share Stake Of 614,770 Shares In PVH Corp

* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Twenty First Centy Fox Inc By 10 Percent To 4.8 Million Class A Shares

* Greenlight Capital Inc Dissolves Share Stake In Match Group Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Yelp Inc By 743.8 Percent To 3.2 Million Class A Shares

* Change In Holdings Are As Of March 31, 2016 And Compared With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of December 31, 2015 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TiNZCq Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1Xw96kr