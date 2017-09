May 17(Reuters) - PEH Wertpapier AG :

* Said on Monday Q1 EBITDA (after minorities) of 1.1 million euros ($1.24 million) compared to 2.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 profit after tax (after minorities) of 0.7 million euros vs 2.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 gross commission income 15.1 million euros vs 16.7 million euros year ago

