BRIEF-Getin Noble Bank Q1 net result swings to loss of 18.3 mln zlotys

* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 net loss of 18.3 million zlotys ($4.7 million) versus profit of 128.6 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 net interest income 323.0 million zlotys versus 271.2 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 net fee and commission income 36.3 million versus 94.9 million zlotys year ago

* Said the result for Q1 includes the bank tax for Feb. and March in the amount of 38.0 million zlotys

* Said the operating costs of the group amounted to 224.4 million zlotys, lower by 10.5 pct compares to Q1 2015 costs due to the implemented optimization program

* The value of credit sales in Q1 was 2.0 billion zlotys, down by 19 pct compared to Q1 2015 due to the optimization of the risk-weighted assets

* Said the write-downs for impairment of financial assets in Q1 2016 amounted to 157.1 million zlotys, up by 28.7 million zlotys versus year ago

