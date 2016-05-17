FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Czech Philip Morris says Q1 revenue rises 9.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Czech tobacco company Philip Morris CR

* Says Q1 consolidated revenue, net of excise tax and VAT, CZK 2.53 billion ($105.96 million), up 9.3 percent y/y

* Says rise mainly driven by favorable volume in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as higher manufacturing services

* Says shipments up 7.4 percent y/y

* Says according to Nielsen research Philip Morris CR share in Czech market declined to 45.5 percent from 46.8 percent

* Says total market in Czech Republic increased by an estimated 7.2 percent in first quarter

* Company is an affiliate of Philip Morris International Further company coverage: ($1 = 23.8780 Czech crowns)

