BRIEF-Vodafone CEO says focusing on improvement in UK customer service
#Financials
May 17, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vodafone CEO says focusing on improvement in UK customer service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Vodafone

* Shares up 2.2 after full-year results, issues in-line guidance

* Ceo vittorio colao says focusing on improvement in uk customer service, back to full strength in h2

* Ceo colao says european commission didn’t have any option but to block o2-three merger in uk

* Ceo says o2-three decision will have no ramifications on wider european consolidation

* Ceo vittorio colao says will continue with organic plan in uk, but “will watch what’s going on” in market regarding m&a Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

