FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Your Image updates on series E and F shares issue and Telma Agency Communications acquisition
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
May 17, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Your Image updates on series E and F shares issue and Telma Agency Communications acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Your Image SA :

* Said on Monday that the issue of series E and series F shares did not go through due to expiry of the period for registration of changes in the company’s statute under the capital increase

* As a result, the company transferred back the contribution in kind of 100 pct stake in Telma Agency Communications sp. z o. o.

* The price paid for series F shares will be accrued towards the issue price of the new shares, that the company plans to issue

* Plans to convene a general meeting of the shareholders for re-adoption of a resolution on capital increase

* Informed on series E and F shares issue in Oct. 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.