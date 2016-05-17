FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase shareholders re-elect board, approve pay
May 17, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase shareholders re-elect board, approve pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against (not for) proposal to change how votes are counted

* Elect all 11 directors to the board

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote to approve executive pay

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders ratify Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP as bank’s independent accounting firm

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against proposal requiring an independent chair at the bank

* Based awards

* Core businesses will enhance shareholder value

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against amending executive compensation clawback policy

* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against proposal to adopt “balanced executive compensation” philosophy to “improve ethical conduct and public reputation” Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
