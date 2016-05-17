BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase shareholders re-elect board, approve pay

May 17 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against (not for) proposal to change how votes are counted
* Elect all 11 directors to the board
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote to approve executive pay
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders ratify Pricewaterhousecoopers LLP as bank’s independent accounting firm
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against proposal requiring an independent chair at the bank
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against amending executive compensation clawback policy
* JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders vote against proposal to adopt "balanced executive compensation" philosophy to "improve ethical conduct and public reputation"