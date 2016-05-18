FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rainbow Tours announces change in shareholding structure
May 18, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rainbow Tours announces change in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Rainbow Tours SA :

* Said on Tuesday that members of its management, Tomasz Czapla, Remigiusz Talarek and Grzegorz Baszczynski transferred some of the company’s shares to their affiliated units

* Tomasz Czapla transferred a 11.07 pct stake to TCZ Holding Sp. z o.o., and currently holds 2.61 pct stake in Rainbow Tours

* Remigiusz Talarek transferred a 11.30 pct stake to Elephant Capital Sp. z o.o., and currently holds 2.69 pct stake in Rainbow Tours

* Grzegorz Baszczynski transferred a 12.75 pct stake to FLYOO Sp. z o.o. and currently holds 3.0 pct stake in Rainbow Tours

* Tomasz Czapla and Remigiusz Talarek are Rainbow Tours’s vice chairmen of the management board, and Grzegorz Baszczynski is the company’s CEO

Source text for Eikon:,, ,,,, ,,,,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

