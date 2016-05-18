FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 12 companies
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 12 companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Arcadia Aviation Holdings SA, BGS Energy Plus AS, Eficom-Sinersio SA, Formula8 SA, GC Investment SA, Innovative Commerce AS, Leonidas Capital SA, Power Price SA, SPC Group SA, Termoexpert SA, Vedia SA , West Real Estate SA

* The trading suspension will last until the end of the day following the day on which the companies publish their financial Q1 2016 reports

Source text - bit.ly/1W1JTkg

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.