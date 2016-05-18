BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of 12 companies

May 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Arcadia Aviation Holdings SA, BGS Energy Plus AS, Eficom-Sinersio SA, Formula8 SA, GC Investment SA, Innovative Commerce AS, Leonidas Capital SA, Power Price SA, SPC Group SA, Termoexpert SA, Vedia SA , West Real Estate SA

* The trading suspension will last until the end of the day following the day on which the companies publish their financial Q1 2016 reports

Source text - bit.ly/1W1JTkg

Further company coverage: