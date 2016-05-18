FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Austria fin min says content of planned Heta offer not negotiable
May 18, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Austria fin min says content of planned Heta offer not negotiable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) -

* Spokesman for umbrella creditor group says majority of Heta investors represented are banks including Commerzbank, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Bundesvereinigung der Banken, NordLb, Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank, Muenchener Hypothekenbank,, Dexia Kommunalbank

* Austrian Finance Minister Schelling says contents of MoU not negotiable, only thing still lacking is legal mechanism

* Spokesman for umbrella group of creditors says we’re not happy with planned offer, but majority of us accept it

* Spokesman for umbrella group of Heta creditors says overall repayment rate cannot be quantified due to risks regarding changes in interest rate Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kirsti Knolle, Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich)

