CORRECTED-Heta creditors accept revised Austria offer

By Chris Spink

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - Austria is hopeful it can avoid damaging legal battles with creditors of failed Hypo Alpe Adria bank after a significant proportion of debt investors pledged to accept a revised offer to swap their instruments for new paper guaranteed by the Federal government.

“If the offer is accepted we get legal certainty and we can avoid legal proceedings,” said finance minister Hans Joerg Schelling.

An earlier offer in March failed after a group of creditors agreed not to accept any discounted offer for their 5.5bn of debt in Hypo Alpe Adria’s successor institution, Heta Asset Resolution. The original instruments had been guaranteed by Hypo Alpe Adria’s owner, the state of Carinthia.

However, Carinthia had used new Austrian financial laws to put Heta’s 11bn debt into moratorium last year ahead of a plan to start winding down the failed bank and return any proceeds to creditors. The Austrian financial regulator has since said recoveries would only be 46 cents in the euro for senior debt.

Carinthia’s initial offer was at 75 cents in the euro for senior instruments and 30 cents in the euro for subordinated debt. That was then sweetened to around 82 cents in the euro for the seniors by offering them additional 18-year zero coupon notes.

Over the last month the two sides have been discussing the terms of a revised offer on a confidential basis. Schelling said on Wednesday morning that a deal had been reached.

The original cash offer remains unchanged but now, under an alternative deal, all the senior bonds can be exchanged on a par basis for 13.5-year zero coupon bonds, guaranteed by the Federal government. That equates to roughly 90 cents in the euro.

The subordinated bonds can be swapped on a 1-for-2 basis, giving them 45 cents in the euro, or swapped at par for 54-year zero coupon bonds. The 13.5-year bonds will be supported by a 180-day stabilisation period after they have been swapped.

Trading in the existing bonds is sparse but the 4.375% 2017 senior bond rose 11 points to 86 cents in the euro on the news. The junior bonds were largely unmoved at around 25 cents in the euro.

So far creditors holding 4.94bn of the Heta debt, representing 48.7% of the total senior instruments outstanding and 12.3% of the subordinated paper, have agreed to accept the new offer. That should be sufficient to ensure the offer is approved by creditors.

Under the original offer, three votes needed to be held to approve a deal. At least 25% of senior debt had to vote in favour, as did the same proportion of subordinated bondholders. More than two thirds of all the debtholders, by value, also had to approve the offers.

“The Federation is confident that this paves the way for acceptance of the offer by the requisite statutory majorities,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

A creditor with knowledge of the matter said this should be possible, since there were not enough unpledged senior bonds to block that class’s vote or the overall one. He said it was anticipated that enough subordinated bondholders would approve the deal.

“There will always be holdouts,” said the creditor. He pointed out, however, that under the new Austrian financial legislation, creditors who did not accept the offer could not get more than that offer. They were more likely to receive only the proceeds of any wind down of Heta.

“This is still a compromise. Some banks may take a principled stand opposing the fact that they are taking a discount on state-guaranteed debt. But hedge funds will be happy and so will banks who wrote down the debt to 50% [of par] last year,” said the creditor.

On this basis, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank could recognise a 132m gain on its Heta debt, according to Citigroup analysts’ calculations. The bank had written its original 400m exposure down to 200m last summer under European Central Bank guidelines.

Other banks with exposure include Commerzbank, NordLB and Dexia Kommunalbank, as well as funds such as Pimco.

The official documentation is expected to be published at the beginning of September and completed in mid-October. Ithuba Capital and law firm Skadden Arps advised Austria. The creditor group was advised by Gleacher Shacklock.