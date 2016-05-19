FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toya changes dividend policy; management recommends no FY 2015 div.
May 19, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toya changes dividend policy; management recommends no FY 2015 div.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Toya SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its management resolved to cancel the dividend policy adopted in 2013

* Said the management board’s decision is due to the need of securing a quick access to funding to maintain further organic growth in the unstable macroeconomic environment and finance some acquisition projects

* The management recommends to allocate whole FY 2015 net profit to Toya’s supplementary capital, what has been approved by the company’s supervisory board

