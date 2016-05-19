FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

German Bund yield jumps 4 basis points to two-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year Bund yield jumped to a two-week high on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s April meeting fuelled talk of an interest rate rise as early as June.

Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday after the Fed minutes showed most policymakers said a rate rise may be appropriate at its meeting in June.

That set the tone for the European bond market open, with yields rising across the board.

The 10-year German Bund yields rose 4 basis points to two-week high at almost 0.21 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)

