BRIEF-Sandnes Sparebank proposes terms of rights issue

May 19 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank :
* Said on Wednesday resolved the terms for the proposal to the Supervisory Board to resolve the fully underwritten rights issue in Sandnes Sparebank
* Proposed to reduce the statutory equity certificate capital to 71,058,110 Norwegian crowns ($8.6 million) by a transfer of 639,522,990 crowns from the statutory equity certificate capital to the premium reserve
* Proposes a subscription price of 22.0 crowns per equity certificate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 8.3066 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom