BRIEF-Sandnes Sparebank proposes terms of rights issue
May 19, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sandnes Sparebank proposes terms of rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Sandnes Sparebank :

* Said on Wednesday resolved the terms for the proposal to the Supervisory Board to resolve the fully underwritten rights issue in Sandnes Sparebank

* Proposed to reduce the statutory equity certificate capital to 71,058,110 Norwegian crowns ($8.6 million) by a transfer of 639,522,990 crowns from the statutory equity certificate capital to the premium reserve

* Proposes a subscription price of 22.0 crowns per equity certificate

$1 = 8.3066 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

