May 19, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orkla to lay off some staff at Aland plant in Finland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa

* Says the board of directors of Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Finland has decided to maintain production of snacks and frozen products in Aland

* Says we have now carried out a thorough assessment, in which we involved a great many stakeholders. We are glad that we can now conclude that there is a basis for continued production in Aland

* There are 105 employees at the factory at Haraldsby. There will be reductions in the factory workforce as part of this process

* Says several alternatives have been considered, including moving production to other Orkla factories. The decision to retain Aland production is based on a combination of factors, including an overall assessment of risks and competitiveness

* Says has been crucial to achieve savings that can assure the factory's competitiveness. We have received constructive input from employees, factory management, public authorities, suppliers and other partners, and we can now confirm that conditions for maintaining production have improved sufficiently Source text: here Further company coverage:

