BRIEF-Vivendi says it placed a 1.5 billion-euro bond
May 19, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vivendi says it placed a 1.5 billion-euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Vivendi Sa says

* it successfully placed a 1.5 billion-euro bond of two tranches with maturities of 5 and 10 years respectively

* operation was over-subscribed 3.5 times and is mainly intended to refinance 500 million-euro bond, maturing on December 1, 2016, and a 750 million-euro bond, due on March 31, 2017.

* bond allows Vivendi to extend the average maturity of its bond debt from 1.7 year to 3.9 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

