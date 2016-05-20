BRIEF-GE Capital to cut stake in Moneta Bank to 42 pct through overallotment sale

May 20 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank

* Moneta Money Bank says GE Capital will sell further 33,101,565 shares of Moneta common stock through an overallotment option on this month’s listing on the Prague stock market at the offer price of 68 crowns per share

* Including the partially used option, a total of 293,711,565 shares have been sold

* GE Capital will retain a 42 percent stake in Moneta after the partial sale of the overallotment allocation, the bank said. Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)