FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GE Capital to cut stake in Moneta Bank to 42 pct through overallotment sale
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 6:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GE Capital to cut stake in Moneta Bank to 42 pct through overallotment sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Moneta Money Bank

* Moneta Money Bank says GE Capital will sell further 33,101,565 shares of Moneta common stock through an overallotment option on this month’s listing on the Prague stock market at the offer price of 68 crowns per share

* Including the partially used option, a total of 293,711,565 shares have been sold

* GE Capital will retain a 42 percent stake in Moneta after the partial sale of the overallotment allocation, the bank said. Further company coverage: (Prague Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.