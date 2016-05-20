FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Airway Medix's shares approved to trade on regular market; co to raise capital
May 20, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Airway Medix's shares approved to trade on regular market; co to raise capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 Reuters) - Airway Medix SA :

* Said on Thursday that WSE’s board has approved listing of the company’s 43.5 mln of series A shares and 6 mln of series B shares on the regular market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of May 24

* Its extraordinary meeting of shareholders resolved to raise capital by no more than 4.9 million zlotys ($1.2 million) via a share issue of 4.9 mln series C shares without pre-emptive rights

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9364 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

