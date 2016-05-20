FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-WISeKey to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business of INSIDE Secure
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WISeKey to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business of INSIDE Secure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - WISeKey International Holding Ltd :

* Said on Thursday intends to acquire the secure Internet of Things integrated circuit solutions and semiconductor business from INSIDE Secure

* At closing, WISeKey would pay a cash consideration of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.02 million) (net of transferred cash) and would issue a loan note convertible into WISeKey Class B Shares in the amount of 11 million Swiss francs

* The signing and closing of the acquisition is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.