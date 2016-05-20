BRIEF-WISeKey to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business of INSIDE Secure

May 20 (Reuters) - WISeKey International Holding Ltd :

* Said on Thursday intends to acquire the secure Internet of Things integrated circuit solutions and semiconductor business from INSIDE Secure

* At closing, WISeKey would pay a cash consideration of 2 million Swiss francs ($2.02 million) (net of transferred cash) and would issue a loan note convertible into WISeKey Class B Shares in the amount of 11 million Swiss francs

* The signing and closing of the acquisition is anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2016

