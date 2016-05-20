FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanwil Holding resolves to change resolution on conditional capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Sanwil Holding SA :

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders resolved to change a resolution from Nov. 27, 2013, concerning a conditional capital increase via an issue of series E shares and series D warrants

* The company’s shareholders resolved to change the issue price of series E shares to 0.60 zloty per share from 1.20 zloty per share

* Resolved to set the value of the conditional capital increase for up to 5 million zlotys ($1.3 million)

* The series E shares will be acquired by the holders of series D warrants

* The warrant rights will have to be exercised not later than by Dec. 31

$1 = 3.9334 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
