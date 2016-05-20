BRIEF-Storytel acquires Danish book streaming service Mofibo

May 20 (Reuters) - Storytel publ AB :

* Acquires 100 pct of shares in Danish book streaming service Mofibo Books ApS for 100 million Danish crowns ($15.09 million)(about 125 million Swedish crowns)

* Acquisition is financed mainly by bank loan and to some extent by own cash and by issuing new shares to Morten Strunge, founder of Mofibo, equivalent to 20 million Swedish crowns

* Issue price is set at 22.75 Swedish crowns, based on the average price during negotiation period

