May 20 (Reuters) -

** Rosbank narrows coupon benchmark rate for 10 billion roubles ($149.57 million) BO-14 series bonds to 10.35-10.4 pct per annum from 10.40-10.5 pct per annum, which corresponds to yield rate of 10.62-10.67 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: For further company coverage: ($1 = 66.8600 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)