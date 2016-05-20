FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Sultanate of Oman affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 3:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Sultanate of Oman affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - S&P On Oman:

* Ratings on Sultanate Of Oman affirmed at ‘BBB-/A-3’; outlook stable

* Ratings on Oman continue to be supported by Sultanate’s large albeit diminishing net fiscal and external asset positions

* Stable outlook reflects the balance between expectation that oman can broadly maintain fiscal and external stock positions over 2016-2019

* Expect contribution of domestic demand to real GDP growth to remain weak in 2016-2019

* Estimate Oman's budget deficit at 13% of GDP in 2016, in line with the government's own budget forecast Source text (bit.ly/1rZ2rW1)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.