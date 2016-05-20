BRIEF-S&P says ratings on Sultanate of Oman affirmed at 'BBB-/A-3'

May 20 (Reuters) - S&P On Oman:

* Ratings on Sultanate Of Oman affirmed at ‘BBB-/A-3’; outlook stable

* Ratings on Oman continue to be supported by Sultanate’s large albeit diminishing net fiscal and external asset positions

* Stable outlook reflects the balance between expectation that oman can broadly maintain fiscal and external stock positions over 2016-2019

* Expect contribution of domestic demand to real GDP growth to remain weak in 2016-2019

* Estimate Oman's budget deficit at 13% of GDP in 2016, in line with the government's own budget forecast Source text (bit.ly/1rZ2rW1)