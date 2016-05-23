BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says fares could fall even more than forecast

May 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* CEO O'Leary says if there was a surprise on average fares 'it may be to the downside' - video presentation

* O'Leary says sees Q2 fares 'flat if not slightly down'

* Says sees ancillary spend per passenger broadly similar y/y; may update forecast mid-year

* Asked if scope for additional return of cash to shareholders this year, O'Leary says 'I don't think so'

* Says issue of further return of cash to shareholders is something the board may return to in late 2016, early 2017

* Says would have concern for what lower air fares and higher oil prices might mean for profitability into FY18 Video Presentation: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)