a year ago
BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says fares could fall even more than forecast
May 23, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says fares could fall even more than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* CEO O'Leary says if there was a surprise on average fares 'it may be to the downside' - video presentation

* O'Leary says sees Q2 fares 'flat if not slightly down'

* Says sees ancillary spend per passenger broadly similar y/y; may update forecast mid-year

* Asked if scope for additional return of cash to shareholders this year, O'Leary says 'I don't think so'

* Says issue of further return of cash to shareholders is something the board may return to in late 2016, early 2017

* Says would have concern for what lower air fares and higher oil prices might mean for profitability into FY18 Video Presentation: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

