BRIEF-Lauritz.com signs sales-leaseback agreement in Copenhagen

May 23 (Reuters) - Lauritz.com A/S IPO-LAUR.CO:

* Said on Friday signed a sales-leaseback agreement on the property located Rovsingsgade 68 in Copenhagen

* The refurbishment is expected to be completed in 2017 and therefore has no effect on the result of the company in 2016

* After the transaction is completed, this will improve the company's liquidity with minimum 51 million Danish crowns ($7.70 million)

* Lauritz.com maintains its expectations for 2016 of expected growth in EBITDA of 20-40 percent compared to 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1TDXPyR

