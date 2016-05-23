FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lauritz.com signs sales-leaseback agreement in Copenhagen
#IT Services & Consulting
May 23, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lauritz.com signs sales-leaseback agreement in Copenhagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Lauritz.com A/S IPO-LAUR.CO:

* Said on Friday signed a sales-leaseback agreement on the property located Rovsingsgade 68 in Copenhagen

* The refurbishment is expected to be completed in 2017 and therefore has no effect on the result of the company in 2016

* After the transaction is completed, this will improve the company's liquidity with minimum 51 million Danish crowns ($7.70 million)

* Lauritz.com maintains its expectations for 2016 of expected growth in EBITDA of 20-40 percent compared to 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1TDXPyR

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.6219 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

